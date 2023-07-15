NTA Declares CUET-UG Results | Check Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Undergraduate on Saturday.
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), took to Twitter to make the official declaration. He also disclosed the subject-wise scores of candidates who achieved a perfect 100 percentile score. A remarkable 5,685 students secured 100 percentile in the English subject, while in Hindi, 102 students obtained a perfect score.
The English examination witnessed a total of 71, 98, 78 students, whereas the number of students who appeared for the Hindi examination stood at 20,14,39. Besides English and Hindi, results for other subjects including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, and Tamil were also announced.
The answer keys for the examination were made available on the official websites of NTA, namely http://nta.ac.in and https//cuet.nta.nic.in. Notably, the CUET-Undergraduate examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various examination centers spread across 295 cities in India. The first phase of the examination took place from May 21 to 24.
In addition to the undergraduate exams, CUET exams for post-graduation were held from June 5 to 12. This year, over 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions. As the results are out, candidates can now access their scores and plan their next steps accordingly.