CUET UG 2024: Exam Cities Out On April 30, Admit Cards In 2nd Week Of May

Students who have enrolled for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will have access to their exam city details starting April 30, 2024. The issuance of admit cards is slated for the second week of May.
CUET UG, scheduled from May 15 to 31, will be held in a hybrid format with two or three sessions daily, culminating in result declaration on June 30. The examination will span 13 languages across 380 cities, including 26 international locations.
"Introduced in 2022, the exam provides a unified platform for students vying for admission to central universities and other participating institutions, encompassing state, deemed, and private universities nationwide," the announcement highlighted.
For the academic year 2024-25, CUET (UG) - 2024 will embrace a hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / pen and paper).
With 33 languages and 27 subjects on offer, candidates are empowered to select any subject/language as per the preferences of the applicable university/organisation. Notably, the examination will be conducted in 13 languages, namely English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, across 380 cities, including 26 international locales.
As outlined, candidates are tasked with tackling 40 out of 50 questions in each language. They have the flexibility to opt for a maximum of six subjects from all three sections. The General Test, consisting of 50 out of 60 questions, provides an overall choice of 10 questions across 61 subjects.
"Candidates are strongly advised to include at least one language and the General Test in their selection," emphasized the guidelines. Moreover, the duration for all test papers, except Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, Accountancy, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, and General Tests, is set at 45 minutes. For the aforementioned subjects, it extends to 60 minutes.