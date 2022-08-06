CUET UG Exam for August 6 Postponed at 53 Centres

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, 2022 exam which was scheduled for Saturday (August 6) has been postponed again by National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam conducting body has released an official notice on cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.ac.in informing that CUET 2022, August 6 paper has been postponed at 53 centres.

Over the last two days when CUET UG Phase 2 Exam was held, technical problems brought the exam to a standstill at many centres. Taking this into account, NTA had to first postpone August 5 exam in over 16 cities and now, it had to postponed today's exam as well in 53 centres.

As per the official notice released, this CUET 2022 postponed exam will now be held between August 12 and 14, 2022, just like other postponed papers. The notice clearly mentions that the same CUET admit card will be considered valid for the re-exam as well and candidates need not download it.

To check the complete list of centres where CUET UG August 6 exam has been postponed, please click on the link given here.

Today's CUET UG exam postponement has so far been reported for most centres in New Delhi, apart from cities like Noida, Ambala, Bilaspur etc. NTA's official notice mentions that this exam has been postponed due to administrative/technical/logistic reasons.

Students are informed that in case the August 12 to 14 dates are not suitable for candidates, they may send an email to NTA at [email protected], mentioning their preferred date and roll number. For more updates, keep a check here and on the official websites.