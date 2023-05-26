HS Admission Through ‘DARPAN’ Portal to Begin From May 29

The guidelines issued to the students are as follows:

1. An Applicant has to submit application online through "DARPAN" Portal

2. A student can apply up to maximum of five (5) no. of applications.

3. The profile of a student can be edited only once before verification of the applications by the institution

4. The published Selection List and Waiting List for admission into HS first year will be made available in the DARPAN portal for the students The students will be notified of their selection through SMS

5. After publication of Selection List, students are advised to accept only one admission offered by the institution for admission using their login id in the portal at the earliest After approval, there will be no option for a student to change the institution The student must take admission in the institution concerned within the stipulated time period to complete the admission process.

6. Students will be allowed to change their preferred Subject(s)/Stream at the time of admission and the institution concerned will have to update the same in the portal on the day of admission