Delhi School Closed after Teacher, Student Test COVID-19 +

A Delhi school was closed after teacher and student tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (April 14). Upon their diagnosis, the teacher and student were immediately sent back home and put on leave until their recovery. The school has also been closed until further notice.

The classmates of the student and teacher who tested positive, were also sent back home and were assigned a leave in order to isolate and quarantine so that the infection does not spread to other children.

The incident took place at a Private School in Delhi.

Many schools have been reporting active cases of COVID-19, especially since the beginning of the new academic session from April 2022 which was resumed offline. Students came back to school after almost 2 years of online classes.

However, due to many minors testing positive for COVID-19, many schools have decided to shut down till recovery is made and are shifting back to online classes.

Meanwhile, schools in Noida received health advisory after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19. The health advisory has been provided by the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department.

The Health Department has advised all schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform the health department about any child with a cough, cold, fever or any other symptom of COVID-19.

