Dept. of School Education Teams with National Book Trust for Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya

The Ministry of Education in India has officially partnered with the National Book Trust to establish the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya, a digital library platform, aiming to promote a lifelong love for reading among children and youth across the country. This partnership was marked by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in New Delhi, attended by key officials from both departments.
During the event, Secretary K. Sanjay Murthy highlighted the significance of non-academic books in shaping children's interests and future academic pursuits, encouraging the involvement of academic faculty in book creation. Secretary Sanjay Kumar stressed the importance of cultivating reading habits and the accessibility of the digital library, addressing concerns about the lack of physical libraries in some regions.
The Content Enrichment Committee was emphasized for its role in selecting books for the platform, which aims to host over 10,000 titles in various languages within the next few years. Archana Sharma Awasthi emphasized the inclusion of non-academic titles and announced that over 1,000 books in 23 languages, including English, have already been added to the e-library.
Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya will offer a diverse range of non-academic books categorized for different age groups, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The platform, accessible via Android and iOS devices, will feature books across genres and aim to foster cultural awareness and empathy.
This initiative is seen as a significant step in bridging the digital gap and promoting inclusive reading habits nationwide. Through this collaboration, the Ministry of Education and the National Book Trust aim to enhance the educational environment and promote healthy reading habits among the youth. Additionally, a panel discussion was held on "Re-discovering Reading Habits in Indian Youth," featuring insights from publishing experts and education stakeholders.