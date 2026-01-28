Dharmendra Pradhan Defends New UGC Regulations, Says Won't Allow Misuse

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that the newly issued University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations aimed at curbing caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions will not be misused.

“I want to assure everyone that no one will be allowed to exploit the law under the pretext of discrimination. Ensuring this falls within the responsibility of the UGC, the central government, and state governments. All actions will strictly adhere to the Constitution. This issue is also being monitored by the Supreme Court, and I assure there will be no discrimination,” Pradhan told reporters on Tuesday.

The regulations, titled Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, were notified on January 13 and have faced criticism from students in the general category. Critics argue that the framework could result in reverse discrimination against non-reserved groups.

New UGC Rules

Under the new rules, higher education institutions are required to establish dedicated committees, helplines, and monitoring teams to address complaints, particularly from SC, ST, and OBC students. Apart from the mandatory institutional framework, a strict timeline for grievance redressal, more protection and accountability, penalty for non-compliance and digital monitoring provisions have also been laid.

Petition In Supreme Court

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging one provision of the regulations as “non-inclusive.” The petitioner, Vineet Jindal, contends that by restricting caste-based protection solely to SC, ST, and OBC students, the UGC effectively excludes general category students and faculty who may also face caste-related bias or harassment, as reported by TOI.

Jindal further argued that the regulation violates fundamental rights under Articles 14 (equality before the law), 15(1) (prohibition of discrimination by the State), and 21 (right to life and personal liberty, including the right to live with dignity) of the Constitution.

The plea seeks interim directions to the Union government and UGC to ensure that mechanisms such as Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Helplines, and Ombudsperson offices remain accessible to all students without discrimination, pending a formal review of the policy’s definition of caste-based discrimination.

