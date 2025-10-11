Dhemaji Hosts Skill Utsav-2025 to Promote Vocational Education

Down Town Charity Trust, a recognized Training and Management Partner of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, successfully organized Skill Utsav-2025 at Dhemaji Higher Secondary School. The event celebrated and promoted skill-based education under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), aiming to encourage students to pursue vocational training and highlight its role in creating employment opportunities for Assam’s youth.

The program was graced by Minister of Education, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and Member of Parliament, Pradan Barua, along with principals of schools implementing vocational education, school inspectors, trainers, and students.

Under this initiative, Down Town Charity Trust is implementing vocational education in government schools through 593 trainers across nine sectoral skill areas, including Healthcare, Tourism & Hospitality, Retail, IT-ITEs, Agriculture, Beauty & Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Apparel, and Automotive. The trust provides structured training to students from Class IX to XII, ensuring they acquire industry-relevant skills aligned with the National Occupational Standard.

Skill Utsav-2025 showcased the achievements of students who have undergone vocational training. NSQF-aligned certificates, issued by respective sector skill councils, were awarded to students, serving both as encouragement for pursuing higher-level, job-oriented courses and as a pathway to employment in their respective sectors.

The event also recognized the efforts of trainers, with the top 10 skill trainers felicitated for their outstanding contributions to vocational education. A special Skill Exhibition allowed students to present projects and demonstrate practical skills acquired during training, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among young learners.

Officials from Down Town Charity Trust reiterated their commitment to strengthening skill-based education and bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. Skill Utsav-2025 concluded with a call to integrate skill development as a core component of education, ensuring that every student is equipped with both knowledge and practical abilities to build a sustainable and successful career.

Also Read: Guwahati: Ranoj Pegu Distributes Appointment Letters to 93 New Assistant Professors