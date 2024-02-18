Dibrugarh University To Receive Rs 100 Cr Grant Under PM-USHA

In welcome news, Dibrugarh University in Assam will receive a grant of Rs 100 crores for development as Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research University (MERU), state education minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Saturday.
Expressing his delight, Pegu said that the second oldest University in Assam and Northeast, Dibrugarh University has been selected by the Project Approval Board (PAB) under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme to receive the financial grant.
Established in 1965, Dibrugarh University will receive the PM-USHA grant which will be in accordance to the National Education Policy (NEP), he further said in a post on the platform X.
Ranoj Pegu wrote, "Happy to share that the Project Approval Board (PAB) under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) has selected Dibrugarh University for development as a Multi-Disciplinary Education & Research University (MERU) under NEP. The University will now get a grant of Rs. 100.00 crores."
Meanwhile, Cotton University in Guwahati and Bodoland University in Assam's Kokrajhar will also receive an amount of Rs 20 crores each, the education minister added.
"Cotton University and Bodoland University will receive University Strengthening grants of Rs. 20.00 crore each," wrote Pegu on X.