Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Attend 21st Convocation Of Dibrugarh University

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to arrive in the Northeast for a day-long visit to Assam and Manipur on Wednesday (May 3, 2023).
During his visit to Assam, the Vice President will preside over the 21st Convocation Ceremony of the Dibrugarh University as the Chief Guest. He will be delivering the convocation address there.
The Vice President's schedule mentioned that he will first land in Assam and head to Dibrugarh University for the Convocation. He will be alongside Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister of state Rameswar Teli and Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu at Dibrugarh University.
An official release read, "In the forenoon, the Vice President will be visiting Dibrugarh, Assam. He will grace the 21st Convocation Ceremony of the Dibrugarh University as its Chief Guest, and deliver the convocation address."
"Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, and Dr.Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Government of Assam will also grace the occasion," it added.
From there Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will head to Manipur to visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal. He is scheduled to take part in an interactive session with the students and the faculty of the university.
Regarding his Manipur visit, the official release mentioned, "In the afternoon, the Vice President will visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, Manipur. Here, he will engage in an interaction programme with the students and faculty of the university. This session will provide an opportunity for valuable discussions and exchange of ideas by young minds."
The release further mentioned that Vice President Dhankhar will be visiting Manipur University during his tour. It read, "In the last leg of the tour, Shri Dhankhar will visit Manipur University in Imphal, where he will participate in an Interaction Programme with the Faculties/Scientists from various Central Institutions across the country."
"Ms. Anusuiya Uikey, Governor of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur and Dr.Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education will attend both events. Shri Th. Basanta Singh, Education Minister, Government of Manipur will also be present at the programme in Dhanamanjuri University," it further added.