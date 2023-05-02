Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Attend 21st Convocation Of Dibrugarh University

During his visit to Assam, the Vice President will preside over the 21st Convocation Ceremony of the Dibrugarh University as the Chief Guest. He will be delivering the convocation address there.

The Vice President's schedule mentioned that he will first land in Assam and head to Dibrugarh University for the Convocation. He will be alongside Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister of state Rameswar Teli and Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu at Dibrugarh University.