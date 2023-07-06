Difference between Terminal, Junction, and Central Station in Indian Railways

Terminal Stations

The term "terminal" refers to the termination of a track, where each incoming track ends at stop-blocks and does not continue further. Terminal stations are designed in such a way that trains can only enter and exit the station in one direction. The tracks end in the opposite direction of entry, and trains must exit in the same direction they entered. This configuration allows passengers to access all platforms without having to cross tracks. Terminal stations are often located at the ends of specific routes or lines. Examples of terminal stations in India include Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) in New Delhi and Bandra Terminus (BDTS) in Mumbai.