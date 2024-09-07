Dimoria College Granted Autonomous Status by UGC, Assam CM Congratulates

Dimoria College, a prestigious educational institution in Assam's Kamrup (M) district, has been officially granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The recognition, which will be effective from the academic year 2024-2025, extends for a period of five years, until 2028-2029.
This significant achievement was confirmed in a formal notification by UGC Deputy Secretary Dr. Gopi Chand Merugu on August 27, 2024. The decision aligns with the UGC’s 2023 regulations for autonomous colleges and marks a milestone in the institution's history.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dimoria College, praising the institution’s dedication to educational excellence. "The conferment of autonomous status is a significant milestone for Dimoria College. It reflects the dedication of its management, staff, students, and alumni to fostering educational excellence and innovation," Chief Minister Sarma said.
With its new autonomous status, Dimoria College will have enhanced academic freedom, enabling it to tailor its curriculum and governance to better meet the needs of its students.
The college will be required to adhere to all UGC regulations to maintain its autonomy, ensuring continued growth and development in its educational offerings.