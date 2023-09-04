Dimoria College Principal, Associate Prof Sent on Forced Leave; Know Why

The principal and an associate professor in the History Department of Dimoria College in Khetri, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, have been directed to proceed on leave immediately until further order, reports emerged on Monday.
The order was issued by Office of the Director of Higher Education, Assam for the overall smooth functioning of the college and smooth conduct of enquiry by the department and Directorate of Financial Inspection after several allegations came to light. In the absence of the principal, senior most teacher of Dimoria College will be acting as the principal in-charge of the college until further orders.
“…on the matter of allegations of dereliction of duties and irregularity in administration in Dimoria College and also for overall smooth functioning of the college and smooth conduct of enquiry by Directorate of Higher Education and Directorate of Financial Inspection, Dr. Biman Kr. Bhatta, Principal of Dimoria College and Dr. Himangshu Maral, Associate Professor in the Department of History, Dimoria College are to proceed on leave will immediate effect until further order,” the order reads.
This comes after allegations were levied on the two former principals of the college accusing them of misusing the funds granted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the development of the college.
The former principals, Ram Charan Bharali and Saponti Borthakur, have been accused of embezzling the funds granted by the UGC as they failed to submit utilization certificate against the grant sanctioned and released to the college.
In connection with this, the commission wrote a letter addressed to the Principal of Dimoria College on October 5, 2021, where it asked the authorities to refund the entire Grant-in-aid with personal interest of 10% per annum or Bank interest earned on grants-in-aid with a Bank Certificate at the earliest to settle the accounts adding that the commission will take action in case of non-compliance.
After receiving no response from the college authorities, the UGC wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University following with the Registrar of the university sent a letter to the college on September 18, 2022, addressing the principal of the college stating, “This is to inform that an email communication has been received addressed to the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University regarding non-submission of Utilization Certificate against project/grant sanctioned and related to your college by the UGC furing the X/XI/XII Plan Period,” adding that the copy of the said letter was also forwarded to the Officer of Chancellor of GU and Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department, Assam.
“You are requested to take up the matter with in the most URGENT basis and to send necessary documents to the UGC within the stipulated time with a copy to the undersigned,” the letter stated.
“As informed in the said letter by the UGC, this is the final communication regarding the matter failing compliance of which there may be strong action by the UGC against your College,” it added.
After the incident came to light, Dispur MLA Atul Bora, on August 26, said, “As per the information received, former principal Ram Charan Bharali embezzled funds amounting up to more than Rs. 6 crores and this is the amount that has come to light now. We are still unaware of the other funds that they might have embezzled and it will only be revealed through thorough investigation.”
MLA Bora also submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with the matter.
Following this, on August 28, Ram Charan Bharali addressed a press conference wherein he stated, “There were no massive irregularities in funds during my tenure as Rs. 4,93,51,000 was utilized for the development of the college,” challenging MLA Bora for an investigation by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
If the matter is not solved at the earliest, Dimoria College might lose recognition by the UGC, sources informed.