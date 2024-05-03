"Don't Fall For Fake Notifications": AHSEC

Amidst ongoing discussions, speculation looms over the announcement of the results of the 2024 Higher Secondary final examinations in Assam. Social media is abuzz with rumors that the results might be declared on May 4, ahead of the third phase of elections. However, the authenticity of these claims has been brought into question.
In an effort to maintain transparency, Anurupa Choudhury, Deputy Secretary (Administration) of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, clarified that no such decision has been finalized. She cautioned against the dissemination of false information, noting that any attempts to manipulate the situation and cause confusion among students are condemnable.
Choudhury urged students and parents to remain vigilant and advised them to rely only on official announcements from the education department. Despite efforts to reach Pankaj Barthakur, the director in charge of the Higher Secondary examinations, no confirmation has been obtained.
Also, speaking to Pratidin Time, AHSEC secretary, Pulak Patgiri said that, "this is a fake notification that has been circulating on social media. Certain miscreants are involved in circulating this fake notification. AHSEC is yet to declare the final HS results. We urge the parents and students to not fall for any such hoax".
Nevertheless, it has been noted that references to the announcement of exam results have been circulating widely on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. Reports suggest that the results might be uploaded to the official website, adhering to the directives of the parliament. Choudhury also hinted at the possibility of taking legal action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.
In light of these developments, the education department is urged to implement measures to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the smooth conduct of the examination result declaration process.
Earlier, Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had confirmed that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will unveil the results for the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination within the initial days of May.
Pegu emphasized that May 5 is the deadline for the release of results, assuring students and guardians of timely updates.