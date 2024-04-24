Ranoj Pegu Confirms AHSEC to Release HS Examination Results by May's First Week

In a significant announcement, Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has confirmed that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will unveil the results for the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination within the initial days of May.
Pegu emphasized that May 5 is the deadline for the release of results, assuring students and guardians of timely updates.
The declaration brings relief to thousands of students eagerly awaiting their examination outcomes.
Pegu's assurance underscores the commitment of the education department to adhere to the scheduled timeline, providing clarity and transparency in the assessment process.
With anticipation running high, students and parents are urged to stay tuned for further announcements from AHSEC regarding the release of the HS Examination results.