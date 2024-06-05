Down Town Gurukul Moranhat Celebrates World Environment Day with Action & Education

Students from Study Centre 5 to 8 took to the streets of Moranhat town in a vibrant procession. They carried banners and chanted slogans highlighting the importance of environmental protection. This public display aimed to raise awareness among the community about the pressing issues of land degradation and the need for restoration efforts.

Study Centre 3 and 4 students actively participated in a tree-planting ceremony within the school premises. By getting their hands dirty and planting saplings, they learned the importance of nurturing the environment and contributing to a greener future.