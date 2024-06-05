Building a Green Future: Vantage Circle's Commitment to Sustainability Shines on Environment Day

Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement Platform, is pleased to announce its latest initiative to celebrate World Environment Day. In a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, Vantage Circle employees participated in a tree plantation drive at a local government school.
The event, held on June 5, 2024, saw enthusiastic participation from Vantage Circle employees who planted saplings on the school premises. The initiative aimed to enhance the green cover and promote environmental awareness among the students and the local community.
This initiative, conducted at an educational institution directly benefits the youth and instills a sense of environmental stewardship from an early age. By involving students in the tree plantation process, Vantage Circle aims to educate them about the importance of trees, biodiversity, and sustainable living. The green environment created by this drive will provide students with a healthier and more inspiring learning atmosphere, fostering a greater appreciation for nature and its conservation.
Vantage Circle's proactive approach to corporate social responsibility reflects its dedication to creating a sustainable and inclusive future for all. The company believes that engaging in community and environmental initiatives not only benefits the immediate surroundings but also sets a precedent for other organisations to follow. By focusing on the youth, Vantage Circle aims to cultivate a generation of environmentally conscious individuals who will carry forward the principles of sustainability. Vantage Circle's proactive approach to corporate social responsibility reflects its dedication to creating a sustainable and inclusive future for all.
Speaking on the event, Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, "Our mission at Vantage Circle goes beyond providing innovative employee engagement solutions; we are equally dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and our community. This tree plantation drive is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our belief in the power of collective action. This initiative not only aligns with Vantage Circle's sustainability goals but also provides an opportunity for employees to engage in meaningful volunteer work."