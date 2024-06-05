Building a Green Future: Vantage Circle's Commitment to Sustainability Shines on Environment Day

Speaking on the event, Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, "Our mission at Vantage Circle goes beyond providing innovative employee engagement solutions; we are equally dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and our community. This tree plantation drive is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our belief in the power of collective action. This initiative not only aligns with Vantage Circle's sustainability goals but also provides an opportunity for employees to engage in meaningful volunteer work."