Download CTET Admit Card Today: CTET 2022 scheduled for Dec 2022 to Jan 2023

On Tuesday, December 20, the Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced that candidates can now download their pre-admit cards from ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2022 pre admit card is an important document that includes information like the exam dates and timings. Candidates taking the CTET 2022 exam should be aware of the specifics. Candidates should download their CTET pre hall ticket as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush.

CTET Online Examination is scheduled between December 2022 to January 2023, and will be conducted in two shifts:

Shift 1: 9.30 am to 12 noon

Shift 2: 2.30 pm to 5 pm

There will be two different question papers for candidates willing to teach in primary classes ( Class I to Class V) and Middle School (Class VI to Class VIII). And the candidates who are eligible to teach to both sections of students will have to appear for both the Paper I and Paper II.

Steps to download CTET pre-admit card