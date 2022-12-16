NTA Released Examination Calendar 2023–24: Full Schedule of JEE Main, NEET, CUET & AIEEA 2023

On Thursday, December 15, 2023, the National Testing Agency released an official notice detailing the upcoming dates for several national-level examinations such as JEE Main 2023 (both sessions), NEET 2023, CUET 2023, and ICAR AIEEA 2023.
The official notice of NTA states,
For those of you who are unaware of the NTA, it is an independent, specialized, self-sufficient testing organization of international renown. It was founded in order to administer tests for admission and fellowship in universities.
Competency assessment in admissions and hiring has always been difficult to get right in terms of efficiency, transparency, and error-free delivery in line with research-based international standards. The National Testing Agency is responsible for solving these kinds of problems by utilizing cutting-edge methods in test development, administration, and scoring.
Finally, It is great news for all the IIT-JEE 2023, NEET 2023, CUET 2023, and ICAR AIEEA 2023 aspirants. NTA has finally released the full schedule. If you have been wondering about the dates till yesterday, you now have all the information you need to streamline your preparation. We wish you all the very best.
NTA says