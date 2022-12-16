National

NTA Released Examination Calendar 2023–24: Full Schedule of JEE Main, NEET, CUET & AIEEA 2023

The NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2023-2024 is now accessible on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA)
Pratidin Bureau

On Thursday, December 15, 2023, the National Testing Agency released an official notice detailing the upcoming dates for several national-level examinations such as JEE Main 2023 (both sessions), NEET 2023, CUET 2023, and ICAR AIEEA 2023.

What is the NTA?

The official notice of NTA states,

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardized tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions with a mission to improve equity and quality in education by developing and administering research-based valid, reliable, efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments.

For those of you who are unaware of the NTA, it is an independent, specialized, self-sufficient testing organization of international renown. It was founded in order to administer tests for admission and fellowship in universities. 

Competency assessment in admissions and hiring has always been difficult to get right in terms of efficiency, transparency, and error-free delivery in line with research-based international standards. The National Testing Agency is responsible for solving these kinds of problems by utilizing cutting-edge methods in test development, administration, and scoring.

NTA Examination Calendar 2023-24

Finally, It is great news for all the IIT-JEE 2023, NEET 2023, CUET 2023, and ICAR AIEEA 2023 aspirants. NTA has finally released the full schedule. If you have been wondering about the dates till yesterday, you now have all the information you need to streamline your preparation. We wish you all the very best. 

NTA Examination Calendar: Date sheet for JEE Main 2023, NEET 2023, CUET 2023, and ICAR AIEEA 2023:

NTA says 

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the NTA at www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.
IIT JEE Advanced
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)
NEET 2022

