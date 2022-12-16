NTA Released Examination Calendar 2023–24: Full Schedule of JEE Main, NEET, CUET & AIEEA 2023

For those of you who are unaware of the NTA, it is an independent, specialized, self-sufficient testing organization of international renown. It was founded in order to administer tests for admission and fellowship in universities.

Competency assessment in admissions and hiring has always been difficult to get right in terms of efficiency, transparency, and error-free delivery in line with research-based international standards. The National Testing Agency is responsible for solving these kinds of problems by utilizing cutting-edge methods in test development, administration, and scoring.