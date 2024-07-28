Dr. Nanigopal Mahanta Appointed as New Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University

Dr. Nanigopal Mahanta has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, marking a significant milestone in the institution's history. A distinguished academic and seasoned administrator, Dr. Mahanta brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.
Academic and Professional Background
Dr. Nanigopal Mahanta is currently a Professor and the Head of the Department of Political Science at Gauhati University. He also serves as the Director (Hon.) of the Centre for South East Asia at the university. Dr. Mahanta is on deputation to the Government of Assam, where he holds the position of Education Adviser.
His academic journey is noteworthy:
MA in Political Science from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, India (1992).
Peace and Conflict Resolution & Policy Studies course at the University of California, Berkeley, USA (2002-2004) as a Rotary World Peace Fellow.
PhD in Political Science from Gauhati University, Assam, India. His dissertation titled "State, Identity and Politics of Violence: ULFA and Vision of Peace in Assam" was completed in 2006 under the guidance of Prof. Anuradha Dutta at the OKD Institute of Social Change and Development, Guwahati.
Research and Publications
Dr. Mahanta’s research interests include Peace and Conflict Resolution, Human Development and Security, Insurgency, Ethnicity, and Identity Politics. His scholarly contributions are widely recognized, including his tenure as a visiting fellow at the International Peace Research Institute (PRIO), Norway, and Delhi University, New Delhi.
He has held prominent positions, such as the President of the North East India Political Science Association (NEIPSA) for five years. Dr. Mahanta has authored and edited several significant publications:
"Confronting the State: ULFA's Quest for Sovereignty" published by SAGE.
"Citizenship Debate over NRC & CAA: Assam and the Politics of History" published by SAGE in 2021.
Vision for Gauhati University
As the new Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mahanta aims to enhance the university’s academic stature, promote research excellence, and foster an environment conducive to learning and innovation. His extensive background in peace studies, conflict resolution, and political science is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the university’s administration.
Dr. Mahanta’s appointment is seen as a promising step towards steering Gauhati University towards greater academic achievements and research milestones. His leadership is anticipated to pave the way for new opportunities and advancements for the students and faculty alike.