Gauhati University Secures A+ Grade In NAAC Cycle 4 Assessment

It may be noted that the CGPA is calculated based on the scores obtained from the three sources - The System Generated Scores (SGS) of the quantitative Metrics which comprise about 70 per cent of the total, the scores from the qualitative, critical appraisal by the Peer Team through on site visit and the scores obtained on the Student Satisfaction Survey. These are collated through an automated procedure based on ‘benchmarks’ and assessed on a five point scale.