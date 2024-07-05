Gauhati University Secures A+ Grade In NAAC Cycle 4 Assessment

Gauhati University, the oldest university in the entire Northeast, was awarded an 'A+' grade in the recent evaluation conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
The premier collegiate public state university has secured a cumulative grade point average somewhere between 3.26 to 3.50 with the highest possible grade being A++ and CGPA of 4.0. This highlights that the performance of Gauhati University has been good in the assessment carried out.
A statement from Gauhati University mentioned, "Gauhati University proudly announces that in the 4th Cycle of Assessment and Accreditation NAAC has awarded A+ Grade to the University. This is announced and communicated by the NAAC moments before."
In the previous cycle of assessment, that is, Cycle 3 between 2019 and 2023, the university secured a grade of 'A'.
It may be noted that the CGPA is calculated based on the scores obtained from the three sources - The System Generated Scores (SGS) of the quantitative Metrics which comprise about 70 per cent of the total, the scores from the qualitative, critical appraisal by the Peer Team through on site visit and the scores obtained on the Student Satisfaction Survey. These are collated through an automated procedure based on ‘benchmarks’ and assessed on a five point scale.
On the basis of the CGPA obtained by the institution in maximum possible score of 4.00, the final grade is assigned on a seven-point scale. The seven-point scale refers to the seven-letter grades each aligned to the seven specific score range.