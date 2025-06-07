Drop Teachers Demand Provincialisation, Accuse Assam Govt of Discrimination

The All Assam Drop Teachers' Association (AADTA) has strongly criticised the Assam government for allegedly adopting a discriminatory policy in the provincialisation of educational institutions. At a press conference held at the Dispur Press Club on Saturday, AADTA demanded the immediate provincialisation of 5,500 teaching positions that were left out during the 2013 and 2021 provincialisation drives.

AADTA leaders alleged that despite serving in recognised institutions for years, thousands of teachers and employees remain deprived of job security, government benefits, and regular pay due to arbitrary exclusions.

“The government has taken an unjust and selective approach in implementing provincialisation. Eligible teachers who have dedicated their lives to educating rural and semi-urban communities are being ignored,” the association stated.

The organisation has urged the state government to ensure equal treatment and transparency in the provincialisation process and warned of launching a statewide agitation if their demands continue to be neglected.

The issue of teacher provincialisation remains one of Assam’s most debated education policy challenges, with AADTA becoming a prominent voice for justice and inclusion in the system.

