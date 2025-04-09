Assam: TET Govt Teacher Goes Into Hiding After Trading Scam Exposed, Caught After Months

Assam police have arrested another key accused in the Barak Valley online trading scam on Tuesday night.

Advertisment

The individual, identified as Abu Sufiyan Choudhury, is a TET-qualified government teacher and also the owner of a private school in Badarpur. Reports suggest he had been running the fraudulent scheme while taking repeated leave from his teaching duties.

Following the exposure of the scam, Choudhury went into hiding for several months, allegedly maintaining close ties with the mastermind behind the multi-crore trading fraud. Using various excuses, he avoided work and remained on the run. However, police successfully tracked him down and arrested him from a secret location in Badarpur.

Currently, Choudhury is in police custody, facing charges related to the scam, which saw investors from Sribhumi district and different parts of Barak Valley losing crores in the fraudulent trading scheme. Despite his arrest, the education department has yet to take any action against him.

Also Read: Assam: Police Arrest Barak Valley Trading Scam Mastermind in Kolkata