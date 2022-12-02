DU PG Merit List 2022: 1st Admission List And Schedule Available Now

After the admissions process for UG students was finished, the test for PG students was held in October. Reports say that the first list of the most qualified applicants to the Master's program has been made. On the official website, there is a link that allows anyone to view the DU candidates' merit list.

Candidates put their best efforts forward in order to improve their chances of being accepted into DU University. The candidates who showed up for the interview are eagerly awaiting the merit list to find out whether or not they are selected. The postgraduate program admissions lists for many of the universities have been made public, and so the applicants are currently waiting to hear back from DU regarding college admission.

Delhi University (DU) 1st Admission List 2022

The first admissions list for DU has been made public and is available for your perusal. According to the notification, certain groups of applicants are granted relaxations and reservations in the admission examinations that are administered by the DU.

Check this page to access the first admissions list of the candidates who appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022. The list of colleges that have vacant seats has already been distributed around the university.

The Department of Undergraduate Studies (DU) will upload the admission list of candidates in a categorical manner. According to what was indicated in the notification, both the merit list and the list based on the admission test would be announced jointly.

Delhi University (DU) Post-Graduate Admission schedule released

Two or three applicant lists will be made public by the university. And students are advised to double-check their names and numbers on the first released list before proceeding. The process for admitting the applicants will begin shortly. Each applicant is responsible for double-checking the timetable and location list. Preliminary admissions standards have been discussed. But each college may have its own requirements for admission on top of the minimum DUET score. To choose their programs, the accepted students must use the postgraduate admissions portals. Next, they'll have to rank the schools that have the same major in order of priority.

Criteria for provisional admission to the University of Delhi

Students seeking admission into Delhi University must ensure that the following points are taken care of:

Candidates will be provisionally admitted if they have paid the admission costs online within the allotted time frame. Candidates are required to make plans to attend one of the schools that offers the major they're interested in. All paperwork must be checked and double-checked to avoid complications and errors. After the verification of documents is complete, the admission portal will be updated to reflect the approval of the department head or college principal. Next, they can proceed to pay the fees. The Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee, which is part of the Admission department, can help with concerns about admission.

How to Check DU PG Merit List 2022

To see where they stand on the university's merit list, applicants need to visit the DU website. A merit list is created so that applicants can move forward with the admissions procedure. To review the selection list, follow the steps given below:



Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University (DU)

Step 2: Look for the PG admission portal link on the left side.

Step 3: Then, check for the merit list link in the drop-down menu that appears.

Step 4: Decide which admission list you're interested in reviewing.

Step 5: After selecting it, a PDF will open in a new tab; from there, find your name and roll number on the list.

Don't lose hope if you don't see your name on the list initially. DU may publish more merit lists. Candidates are encouraged to check this page again for the most up-to-date information on how to get into Delhi University.