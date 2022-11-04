UGC-NET Exam Results To Be Out Tomorrow

The results for the National Eligibility Test are scheduled to be declared on Saturday, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed.

According to the UGC chairman, the results will be available on the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on https://nta.ac.in.

This exam was conducted in four phases this year: July, September, and October. Its first phase was held from July 9 to July 12, followed by the other phases from September 20 to 23, September 29 to October 4, and the final phase for the examination from October 8 to October 14.

As per the official website, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they could be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The UGC-NET is a test which is conducted to determine the eligibility for the posts of 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' and 'Assistant Professor' in Indian colleges and universities.

The eligibility is determined on the basis of the aggregate of the candidate's performance in both the papers of UGC-NET.

As per the rules, any candidate who qualifies the test only for Assistant Professorship will not be considered to be awarded with the one of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), but are further governed by the rules and regulations of the recruitment of Assistant Professor in the concerned educational institution.

