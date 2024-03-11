Early Education In Mother Tongue Crucial: Dharmendra Pradhan

Access to education in the mother tongue will help students grow from early childhood, said union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday at the launch of the 52 Primers initiative. He highlighted that access to education in one's mother tongue during the early stages of a child's development is a crucial aspect.
Speaking at the launch of the 52 Primiers initiative, the minister said that it will be an inspirational journey for young minds, paving the way for deeper understanding, lifelong learning, more familiarity and rooted beds in indigenous culture ensuring greater success in academics and more.
Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The initiative has been developed by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) in pursuance to National Education Policy, 2020."
It will be a landmark day in taking a step ahead towards the aim of building a Viksit Bharat by 2045, added the education minister.
Dharmendra Pradhan also launched the DIETS of Excellence, National Professional Standard for Teachers, National Mission for Mentoring, 52 Primers of NCERT, National Vidya Samiksha Kendra and 200 TV Channels will aid in effective implementation of NEP 2020 at the grassroots level, empower teachers and learners alike, and will ensure quality education is more inclusive, innovative and equitable.
“This is a pivotal stride towards realising an inclusive, innovative, and equitable education system. Empowering both teachers and learners at the grassroots level, these have great potential to deliver quality education for all,” the minister said.