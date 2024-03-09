Education Ministry Launches 52 Textbooks in Native Languages

The Union Education Ministry on Saturday unveiled 52 concise textbooks in Indian non-scheduled languages, including Tribal languages, as part of its initiative to promote early childhood care and education (ECCE). The objective is to grant young learners access to education in their native languages.
The launch was led by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who introduced the primers—brief books designed to introduce subjects to students. These primers were developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in collaboration with the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), located in Mysuru. The term "Non-Scheduled Languages" encompasses all languages spoken in India that haven't received official recognition.
“The 52 primers in Indian languages have paved the way for the beginning of a new civilisational renaissance. These initiatives will create a seamless and futuristic learning landscape, promote learning in Indian languages, realise the vision of NEP 2020 and holistically transform school education,” the minister said.
The initiative aligns with the government's endeavors to advance the use of Indian languages in education across all levels, consistent with the objectives outlined in the NEP 2020.
“The primers will initiate an inspirational journey for young minds, paving the way for deeper understanding, lifelong learning, more familiarity and rooted beds in indigenous culture and greater success in academics and beyond,” the ministry said in a statement.
School education secretary Sanjay Kumar highlighted the recommendation of NEP 2020 to take Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in the secondary level to 100% by 2030. “The department is committed to fulfilling that. The new textbooks are for Classes 3-12, some of which have already been developed and the remaining ones will also be brought out soon. The 52 Primers were developed following the suggestions of Shri Pradhan,” he said.
The minister also unveiled several additional initiatives, including the establishment of District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) of Excellence, the implementation of National Professional Standard for Teachers, the launch of National Mission for Mentoring, the introduction of National Vidya Samiksha Kendra, and the provision of 200 TV Channels. These endeavors aim to empower both teachers and learners, fostering a more inclusive, innovative, and equitable approach to delivering quality education.
“Financial assistance will be provided to States/UTs for the physical upgradation of all District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to develop them as DIET of Excellence in the country in a phased manner in the next five years up to Rs. 15 Crore/DIET under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha,” the ministry said.