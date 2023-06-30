Education Department Calls for Enriching Summer Camp in Assam

The Education Department of Assam has issued a call for a summer camp, which is to be held from July 1 to July 15, aimed at providing students with enriching activities during the vacation period.
The department has requested the presence of an Additional Deputy Commissioner and the District Primary Education Officer to oversee the camp's organization.
The camp is set to be organized by bringing together 3-4 schools in various districts, including Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Tezpur. Majuli's schools have been assigned to conduct the workshops.
The summer camp will feature a range of activities, including folk dance workshops, local song workshops, Sattriya workshops, drama workshops, English conversation workshops, and poetry recitation workshops. These engaging sessions aim to promote cultural and artistic development among students.