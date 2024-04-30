Education

Education Ministry Tells NCERT To Review, Update Textbooks Annually

Currently, NCERT is in the process of developing textbooks based on the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) introduced in 2023.
Pratidin Time

The Ministry of Education has instructed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to undertake an annual review of its textbooks, as reported by the news agency PTI. Previously, there was no established practice for updating NCERT textbooks on a yearly basis.

"In today's rapidly changing world, it's crucial that textbooks receive regular updates. NCERT has been tasked with conducting an annual review and ensuring updates are made before the commencement of each academic session," a source informed PTI.

According to the PTI report, textbooks aligned with the new curriculum are expected to be available for all classes by 2026.

This year, NCERT has introduced new textbooks for classes 3 and 6.

