NCERT To Release New Textbooks, Syllabus For Classes 3, 6

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be implementing new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 in the academic year 2024-25, beginning on April 1. The remaining classes will maintain the current curriculum and textbooks.
The CBSE has informed all affiliated schools through a communication that the NCERT is currently working on developing new syllabi and textbooks for third and sixth-grade classes. Schools have been advised to adopt these new materials and replace the NCERT-published textbooks until the year 2023.
The mentioned efforts are a component of the broader plan described in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with a specific emphasis on the upcoming national curriculum framework for school education (NCF-SE) 2023. According to the CBSE statement, a bridge course for class six and clear guidelines for class three are currently being developed to ensure a seamless transition in line with NCF-SE 2023.
"A bridge course for class 6, and concise guidelines for class 3 are being developed by NCERT for facilitating a seamless transition for students to new pedagogical practices and areas of study aligned with NCF-SE 2023. These resources will be disseminated to all the schools online once they are received from NCERT," the board stated.
Additionally, the CBSE has declared its intentions to organize capacity-building initiatives for school principals and educators. The objective of these programs is to acquaint them with the innovative teaching and learning approaches outlined in NEP-2020.
"There will be no change in the Curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the academic year 2024-25 commencing from April 1, 2024," the CBSE said. The education system is being encouraged to implement the suggestions provided in NCF-SE 2023, which include practices such as using multiple languages, integrating art into education, and incorporating hands-on learning whenever possible.
The CBSE said, "Schools are advised to align their practices with the recommendations delineated in NCF-SE-2023. This includes adherence to guidelines concerning content, pedagogical strategies, assessment methodologies, and other pertinent areas as communicated by the board from time to time."
The recent development is a result of NCERT's decision to revise the syllabi for classes 6 to 12 in 2022. The goal of this revision is to alleviate the burden on students caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Notable changes in the syllabi include the elimination of chapters covering different historical and political subjects.