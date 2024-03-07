Eminent Filmmaker Utpal Borpujari Drafted As IIMC Society Member

Renowned filmmaker and film critic from Assam Utpal Borpujari has been drafted as a member of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Society.
A recent order from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India informed about the constitution of the new members of the Society.
The order read, "In pursuance of Rule 3 (a) of the Rules and Regulations of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Society, the Government of India is pleased to reconstitute the IIMC Society with immediate effect."
Borpujari will be a part of the Society under its 'Eminent persons in public life, journalism and other media of communication, the theatre and traditional media, management, arts and letters' category of members.
Notably, the IIMC Society consists of members under the following categories:
Representatives of Social Science Organizations
Representatives of Universities, Educational Institutions, and Departments of Journalism and Mass Communication
Representatives of Professional Bodies
Representatives of Media Units of Information and Broadcasting
Representatives of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Representatives of Information Department and Publicity Organizations of State Governments
Representatives of Agricultural Universities and their Communication Centres, Institute of Management and Technology
Representatives of Ministries and Organizations of the Central Government
Eminent persons in public life, journalism and other media of communication, the theatre and traditional media, management, arts and letters
Director of the Indian Insititute of Public Administration
Director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training
Representatives of IIMC Faculty
Director-General of the Institute (Ex-officio Member Secretary)
It is worth mentioning that the IIMC Society looks after the running of the premier media and mass communication institute of the country. The term of newly constituted society will be for a period of two years or until further orders in this regard, the order added.