Assam Filmmaker Utpal Borpujari Selected as Jury Member For IFFI 2023

Utpal Borpujari, a filmmaker from Assam, has been chosen to be a part of the jury for the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is set to begin in Goa on November 20th.
Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been appointed as the head of the five-member jury for the best web series (OTT) award category.
As per a press release, Divya Dutta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, along with filmmakers Krishna DK and Utpal Borpujari, have been selected as members of the judging panel for the first-ever category.
This year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has introduced a new award category for the best web series (OTT) at the 54th edition of the film extravaganza. This award will be given to a show that demonstrates exceptional artistic quality, outstanding storytelling, impressive technical skills, and significant overall influence.
Notably, Utpal Borpujari has won two National Film Awards - one as a film critic and another as a filmmaker. In 2003, he was honored with the Swarna Kamal for Best Film Critic at the 50th National Film Awards of India. Additionally, in 2018, his debut feature film Ishu earned him the National Film Award and 5 Assam State Film Awards.