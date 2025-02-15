Exam Negligence Sparks Action: Headmaster Suspended in Assam's Kamrup

The Secondary Education Department has suspended Ashok Choudhury, headmaster of Gasbari High School, for negligence in conducting examinations. The decision, issued by Secondary Education Director Mamata Hojai, takes immediate effect.

The action follows an incident on the first day of the HSLC examination 2025 at Gasbari High School examination centre, where question papers reportedly failed to arrive on time.

In response, Muktaram Patowary, headmaster of Gopalthan Regional High School, has been appointed as the new examination centre supervisor. He will oversee the remaining examinations at the centre.

The development was confirmed by Kamrup Inspector of Schools, Tapan Kalita.

