Fateha Instead of Jana Gana Mana Sparks Controversy, Teachers Suspended in Assam

The Assam Education Department has suspended two teachers in Bongaigaon district after it came to light that religious verses were recited instead of the national anthem during a school’s morning assembly.

According to reports, the incident took place at 619 No. Pachim Bhadragaon LP School, where students were allegedly asked to perform Fateha during assembly in place of the national anthem. Following media reports and a preliminary probe, the authorities took immediate disciplinary action.

The suspended teachers have been identified as Jehirul Islam, in-charge Head Teacher of the school, and CRC Coordinator Nirmal Kumar Choudhury.

In an order issued by the Director of Elementary Education, Assam, it was stated that the suspension followed the preliminary inquiry report submitted by the District Commissioner of Bongaigaon to the Chief Minister’s Office on August 15. The report revealed that Head Teacher Jehirul Islam had supervised various religious activities during the morning assembly—including Sloka, Surah Fateha, Sankalpa, and Shanti Mantra—which the department said was a gross violation of prescribed guidelines for school assemblies.

The order further stated that such activities had caused “unwarranted controversy” and went against the norms laid down by the Education Department. Pending departmental proceedings, Islam has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

He has been allowed to draw subsistence allowance as per rules during the suspension period but has been directed not to leave headquarters or engage in any profession without prior permission from higher authorities.

The move comes amid widespread public reaction after reports of the incident surfaced on social media and news outlets.

