First in Northeast India: SFS Guwahati Earns Prestigious NABET Accreditation

In a remarkable feat, the St. Francis De Sales (SFS) Higher Secondary School in Guwahati has earned the prestigious NABET accreditation, becoming the first school in Northeast India to accomplish it.
The National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) is a quality assurance institution that recognizes schools, training providers, and auditors meeting its stringent standards. NABET's accreditation carries weight globally, and it continuously strives to elevate education quality in India.
NABET accreditation signifies SFS's unwavering commitment to exceptional education.
NABET's assessment process meticulously examines educational processes, student well-being, and overall quality. Earning their accreditation reflects SFS's dedication to exceeding expectations.
This accreditation strengthens SFS's reputation and demonstrates its commitment to providing a top-notch learning environment.
This achievement opens doors to scholarships, higher education opportunities, and potential recognition from future employers, highlighting the quality of education received at SFS.
SFS's Journey to NABET Accreditation
This journey began in 2020 with meticulous planning, resource allocation, and the formation of a dedicated team. They compiled extensive documentation showcasing SFS's commitment to providing a fulfilling educational experience. Our school then engaged in a rigorous self-assessment under Principal Fr. George Thomas's leadership. Finally, NABET assessors visited the school, observing classes, interviewing staff and students, and evaluating facilities.
NABET accreditation is not simply a one-time achievement; it's a continuous commitment to upholding the highest standards. As a learning institution, SFS embraces this responsibility and remains dedicated to exceeding expectations. This accomplishment is another feather in SFS's cap, propelling us further on our journey towards educational excellence.