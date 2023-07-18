Full List of all the Chief Guests at the Republic Day Parade(1950-2023)

Chief Guests at the Republic Day Parade: India's Republic Day, observed annually on January 26th, holds a significant place in the hearts of every Indian, commemorating the historic moment when the nation's Constitution came into force in 1950, officially establishing India as a vibrant and thriving democratic republic. This grand occasion is marked by a spectacular Republic Day Parade in Delhi, where the nation comes together to honor its diverse heritage and values.

The Republic Day Parade, held on the iconic Rajpath, is a majestic display of India's military might, cultural diversity, and technological advancements. One of the most cherished aspects of this event is the presence of distinguished foreign leaders as Chief Guests, symbolizing the nation's robust diplomatic ties with various countries across the globe.

The tradition of inviting foreign dignitaries as Chief Guests began in 1950, with Indonesian President Sukarno being the first to grace this prestigious occasion. Since then, representatives from the United Kingdom and France have been extended this honor on five separate occasions, showcasing the enduring friendships between India and these nations.

Selecting the Chief Guest for India's Republic Day Parade is a meticulous process. Six months prior to the event, the Indian Government extends formal invitations to the Heads of State or Government from chosen countries, taking into consideration the bilateral relations shared with each nation. The final selection is subject to approval from the Indian Prime Minister and clearance from the President of India, highlighting the paramount importance of this invitation.

In recent times, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated adjustments to the scale of the event, with a limited number of attendees being allowed to witness the parade. As a heartwarming gesture, the Government of India has reserved the front row for special official invitees, including dedicated individuals like Shramjeevis, Kartavya Path maintenance workers, and members of the local community, such as rickshaw pullers and vegetable vendors. This focus on the "participation of the common people" resonates deeply with India's democratic ethos.

Republic Day is undoubtedly an opportunity to reflect on the journey of our nation, embracing the principles of democracy, diversity, and unity that have shaped our collective identity. This momentous occasion calls for remembrance of the brave souls who fought for India's independence and gratitude towards those who continue to contribute tirelessly to the nation's progress. Amidst the unfurling of the tricolor and the resounding chant of "Jai Hind" echoing across the nation, let us reaffirm our commitment to a brighter and more inclusive future, upholding the ideals of our Constitution.