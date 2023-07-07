Full list of Miss India Winners from 1947 to 2022: Where are they now?

Miss India is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in India. Over the years, it has produced some of the most beautiful and talented women in the country. Many of these women have gone on to achieve great success in their careers and personal lives. In this article, we will take a look at some of the Miss India winners and where they are now.
Sini Shetty, a 21-year-old model, was crowned Miss India in July 2022. She is currently enrolled in a professional CFA program.
Manasa Varanasi won the title of Miss India in 2020. She is a 24-year-old Indian model and engineer. She represented India at the 70th Miss World competition and placed in the top 13. Manasa is now pursuing a career in modeling.
Suman Rao was crowned Miss India in 2019. She is a 25-year-old computer science graduate who began her career as a Financial Information eXchange (FIX) analyst at Factset, Hyderabad. Suman is set to make her Bollywood debut soon and has signed together with Sehban Azim for a new song project called “Ishq Paudiyan”.
Anukreethy Vas won the title of Miss India in 2018. She is currently advertising salons and other beauty businesses on social media with enthusiasm. She has also made appearances in a few Tamil and Punjabi songs and will be making her debut in Tamil movies soon.
Manushi Chhillar won the Miss India title in 2017 and went on to win Miss World 2017. She made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar and is currently the brand ambassador for Pantene.
Priyadarshini Chatterjee won the title of Femina Miss India World 2016. She represented India in the Miss World 2016 competition and was India’s first representative from the northeast. Priyadarshini is currently promoting her modeling photos and videos on Instagram.
Aditi Arya was crowned Miss India 2015 and represented India at Miss World 2015. She recently appeared in the movie “83” and is attending Harvard Business School to get a business degree.
Koyal Rana won the title of Femina Miss India 2014. She represented India at Miss World 2014 and made it to the top 10 with the highest score. Koyal is not currently engaged in modeling or acting work but can be seen on Instagram posting images of her travels.
Navneet Kaur Dhillon won the title of Femina Miss India 2013 and represented India at Miss World 2013. She made her screen debut in the Punjabi film “Ambarsariya” and is currently the Pond’s White Beauty BB+ Fairness product brand ambassador while running yoga classes in Chandigarh.
Vanya Mishra won the title of Miss India 2012 and holds an IIM degree. She traveled to Ordos, Inner Mongolia, China, for the Miss World 2012 competition. She is an entrepreneur in the IT industry. After declining numerous offers from the Bollywood and television industries, she made the decision to follow her passion for starting her own business.She is a co-founder and the managing director of SummerLabel, an Android-based fashion discovery portal.
Kanishtha Dhankar won the Miss India 2011 title and went on to represent India in the Miss World 2011 competition held in London, United Kingdom. She secured a place in the top 30 of the contest. Dhankar also acted in the film Fashion alongside former Miss World Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in 2008. Recently, she appeared in a Vimal Elaichi commercial with Akshay Kumar as a ninja.
The Miss India 2010 crown was awarded to Manasvi Mamgai, who now goes by her first name only. After attending Anupam Kher's acting academy in Mumbai, Mamgai has been working in Bollywood films such as "Action Jackson" and "Katti Batti" as well as featuring in a few music tracks. She currently resides in Los Angeles and plans to return to India for work.
In 2009, Pooja Chopra was crowned Miss India World. She is the first Indian to win the "Beauty with a Purpose" title at Miss World. Currently, she is actively involved with NGOs that assist young women living in poverty, raise awareness about pollution, and organise beach and sea clean-up events.
Parvathy Omanakuttan won the Miss India 2008 title and was the first runner-up in the Miss World 2008 pageant. At the same pageant, she was also named Miss World Asia & Oceania. Omanakuttan works as a full-time chef and is a member of Diabetes India’s culinary development committee, a nationwide organization dedicated to fighting diabetes and raising awareness among all age groups.
Sarah Jane Dias won the Femina Miss India World 2007 title and represented India at the Miss World 2007 competition, although she did not place. Recently, she appeared in the web series "Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2." Dias advocates for good mental health and frequently speaks out about the body shaming she has experienced for being thin.
Neha Kapur won the Femina Miss India 2006 competition and went on to represent India at the Miss Universe competition. She is married to British actor Kunal Nayyar and has launched her own fashion label, design by kapur, which she later shut down. Currently, she is not involved in modeling or acting but talks actively about her skincare routine on Instagram.
Amrita Thapar won Miss India 2005 title and represented India in the Miss Universe pageant. She collaborated with the late Salman Khan’s nephew, Abdullah Khan, on various projects but did not publicly discuss her personal life. She is not pursuing a career in acting or modeling and has kept her social media profiles private.
Tanushree Dutta won the Femina Miss India title in 2004 at the age of 20 and placed among the top ten finalists in the Miss Universe pageant the same year. She is known for her performance in the Bollywood film "Ashiq Banaya Apne" and has declined offers for movie and television roles that she did not feel passionate about. However, she stated that she would not hesitate to accept the appropriate offer.
Nikita Anand won the title of Miss India 2003 and represented her country in the Miss Universe pageant. She went on to make her mark in the film and television industries, starring in the movie Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, among other appearances. Today, Anand owns the Nikita Anand Performance Studio, where she empowers students by sharing her knowledge and perspective to help them reach their full potential.
Neha Dhupia won Miss India 2002 pageant and has since become a well-known actress in India. This year marked her 20th anniversary as Miss India, and she even appeared at the Miss India 2022 pageant. Dhupia is also recognized for her time as a host on the Indian television show Roadies, although it has been reported that she will no longer participate.
Celina Jaitly won Miss India 2001 and was the fourth runner-up in the Miss Universe 2001 pageant. She began her acting career in the movie Janasheen and has since appeared in a number of Bollywood films. However, she is now known for her work as an LGBTQIA+ activist, fighting for the rights of homosexuals and transgender people.
Lara Dutta won Miss India in 2000 and went on to become the second Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. Today, she is a successful Bollywood actress and entrepreneur, with her brand Arias selling wellness, home decor, and beauty products. She even expanded into the kids’ clothing market.
Yukta Mookhey was crowned Miss India World and Miss World in 1999. After her pageant success, she acted in a few Hindi and Tamil films, with her most recent appearance in the movie Good Newzz.
Lymaraina D'Souza won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 1998 and competed in Miss Universe the same year. After attending Hawaii Pacific University, she earned her B.A. in psychology and became a licensed professional counselor. She now works full-time in the field.
Nafisa Joseph was crowned Femina Miss India Universe in 1997 and was a finalist in the Miss Universe 1997 pageant. After her pageant success, she became a well-known Indian model and video jockey for MTV. She also appeared on the television show "Movers and Shekar." She has since withdrawn from TV and social media.
Sandhya Chib won Miss India in 1996 and was a semi-finalist in the Miss Universe pageant that year. After getting married and moving to the United States, she has kept a low profile
Manpreet Kaur Brar represented India in the Miss Universe pageant, where she was the first runner-up in 1995. She later became a brand ambassador for Omega and hosted several television programs, including the AD Club Awards, the Graviera Manhunt, and the Filmfare Awards. She is currently away from the industry and is looking after her family.
In 1994, Sushmita Sen won the Miss India pageant and went on to become the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title that same year. She later pursued a career in Bollywood, debuting in Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak and starring in numerous other films. Recently, she appeared in the OTT series Arya and won a Filmfare Award for her supporting role in Biwi No.
Namrata Shirodkar was crowned Miss India in 1993 before pursuing an acting career in Bollywood. She is now 50 years old and lives in Hyderabad with her husband, actor Mahesh Babu, and their two children. Shirodkar has appeared in many successful Bollywood films, including Kachche Dhagge and LOC.
Madhu Sapre was crowned Miss India in 1992 and went on to represent India in the Miss Universe competition, where she earned the second runner-up trophy. Sapre is also a well-known name in Bollywood due to her controversial naked shoots for condom and shoe advertisements. She now lives with her Italian businessman husband, Gian Maria Emendatori, and their daughter, Indira.
Christabelle Howie won the Miss India title in 1991 and later competed in the Miss Universe pageant. After a brief stint in the beauty industry, she switched to marketing and advertising and currently runs her own agency in Dubai.
Suzanne Sablok won the Miss India crown for two consecutive years in 1989 and 1990 before representing India at the Miss Universe 1990 pageant, where she made it to the semifinals and finished in ninth place. She later moved to Australia with her husband and left her modeling career behind.
Dolly Minhas won the Miss India title in 1988 and immediately pursued an acting career. She has since made appearances in Bollywood films and TV series like Kabir Singh and Chotti Sardarni. She is married to director Anil Matoo.
Priyadarshini Pradhan won the Miss India pageant in 1987 and went on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, where she was awarded Best Asian Contestant and Best National Costume. After her pageant career, she appeared in music videos and hosted TV programs for various international broadcasters. She later gave up on her modeling and acting career to pursue other interests.
Mehr Jessia won the Femina Miss India title in 1986 and became one of the first supermodels in India. She later pursued a career in film production and fashion design and produced the film I See You (2006) with her ex-husband, actor Arjun Rampal, through their production company Chasing Ganesha
Miss India 1985: Sonu Walia, became a successful Bollywood actress and producer.
Miss India 1984: Juhi Chawla, became a successful Bollywood actress, co-owner of a cricket team, and film producer.
Miss India 1983: Rekha Hande, won several beauty pageants and now works with a charitable organization in the US.
Miss India 1982: Pamela Singh, also known as Pamella Bordes, gained notoriety in Britain for her escort service and soft porn.
Miss India 1981: Rachita Kumar, who represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and later became a homemaker.
Miss India 1980: Sangeeta Bijlani, became a successful Bollywood actress and model.
Miss India 1979: Swaroop Sampat, who represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and later became a successful television actress and acting instructor.
Miss India 1978: Alamjeet Kaur Chauhan, who won the Miss Beautiful Smile sub-award and later became a judge in the UK.
Miss India 1977: Nalini Viswanathan, declined to compete in the Miss Universe pageant due to her father's objections and later became a homemaker.
Miss India 1976: Nalini Viswanathan, who later appeared in Bollywood movies and television shows, ran for office on a political ticket.
Roopa Satyan (1972) was an air hostess and fashion designer before she passed away in 2017.
Shalini Bhavnath Dholakia (1974) became a millionaire and owns four ComfortStar companies. She lives in California, USA.
Farzana Habib (1973) learned the art of sculpting in Greece and later settled in the USA after getting married to a lawyer.
Meenakshi Kurpad (1975) kept a low profile after winning the crown, and little is known about her afterward.
Raj Gill (1971) worked as a director for a multinational corporation until her late 80s and lived in London.
Veena Sajnani (1970) continued modeling and appeared in a few television series. There is no current information available about her.
Kavita Bhambhani (1969) became an art collector and interior decorator after a brief modeling career.
Anjum Mumtaz Barg (1968) entered the pageant for fun and decided to avoid the media and the spotlight after getting married.
Nayyara Mirza (1967) defied expectations by entering the contest as a Muslim woman and later converted to Hinduism after marriage.
Yasmin Daji (1966) won third runner-up at Miss Universe 1966 and became a spokesperson for an Indian brand. She later became a doctor and has two sons.
Persis Khambatta (1965) was the third Indian woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. She later worked as a model and actress.
Meher Castelino Mistri (1964) went on to become a fashion critic and has written two books on fashion.
Ferial Karim (1962) represented India in the Miss World competition, where she was a semi-finalist. Little is known about her after the pageant.
Veronica Leonara Torcato (1961) competed in the Miss International competition after winning Miss India, but she decided not to pursue modeling or acting afterward.
Lona Pinto (1960) was the first woman to represent India in an international beauty pageant. She later became an actress in Bollywood.
Fleur Ezekiel was the winner of Eve’s Weekly Miss India 1959, and the first Indian woman to compete in Miss World, representing India in 1959. She was a trailblazer for Indian women in the beauty pageant industry, but information about her current life is scarce.
Leela Naidu won the Femina Miss India title in 1954 and was named one of the top ten most attractive women in the world by Vogue magazine the following year. She passed away in 2009 from lung failure caused by influenza and was mourned by many in the Indian film industry.
Peace Kanwal won the Miss India contest in 1953 and went on to become a well-known actress in Bollywood. After her acting career, she turned to paint and
social work and no longer has connections to the film industry.
Indrani Rahman won Miss India in 1952 and later revived the Odissi traditional dance style during her travels abroad. She received the Padma Shri award in 1969 and married renowned architect Habib Rahman at the age of 15. Indrani Rahman passed away in Manhattan, New York in 1999.
Esther Victoria Abraham, also known as Pramila, won the first Miss India contest in 1947. She was already a well-established actress before the pageant and later became the first female film producer in India. After marrying Hasan Ali Zaidi, she converted to Islam. Pramila died in August 2006.