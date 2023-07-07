Full list of Miss India Winners from 1947 to 2022: Where are they now?

Miss India 1984: Juhi Chawla, became a successful Bollywood actress, co-owner of a cricket team, and film producer.

Miss India 1983: Rekha Hande, won several beauty pageants and now works with a charitable organization in the US.

Miss India 1982: Pamela Singh, also known as Pamella Bordes, gained notoriety in Britain for her escort service and soft porn.

Miss India 1981: Rachita Kumar, who represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and later became a homemaker.

Miss India 1980: Sangeeta Bijlani, became a successful Bollywood actress and model.

Miss India 1979: Swaroop Sampat, who represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and later became a successful television actress and acting instructor.

Miss India 1978: Alamjeet Kaur Chauhan, who won the Miss Beautiful Smile sub-award and later became a judge in the UK.

Miss India 1977: Nalini Viswanathan, declined to compete in the Miss Universe pageant due to her father's objections and later became a homemaker.

Miss India 1976: Nalini Viswanathan, who later appeared in Bollywood movies and television shows, ran for office on a political ticket.

Roopa Satyan (1972) was an air hostess and fashion designer before she passed away in 2017.

Shalini Bhavnath Dholakia (1974) became a millionaire and owns four ComfortStar companies. She lives in California, USA.

Farzana Habib (1973) learned the art of sculpting in Greece and later settled in the USA after getting married to a lawyer.

Meenakshi Kurpad (1975) kept a low profile after winning the crown, and little is known about her afterward.

Raj Gill (1971) worked as a director for a multinational corporation until her late 80s and lived in London.

Veena Sajnani (1970) continued modeling and appeared in a few television series. There is no current information available about her.

Kavita Bhambhani (1969) became an art collector and interior decorator after a brief modeling career.

Anjum Mumtaz Barg (1968) entered the pageant for fun and decided to avoid the media and the spotlight after getting married.

Nayyara Mirza (1967) defied expectations by entering the contest as a Muslim woman and later converted to Hinduism after marriage.

Yasmin Daji (1966) won third runner-up at Miss Universe 1966 and became a spokesperson for an Indian brand. She later became a doctor and has two sons.

Persis Khambatta (1965) was the third Indian woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. She later worked as a model and actress.

Meher Castelino Mistri (1964) went on to become a fashion critic and has written two books on fashion.

Ferial Karim (1962) represented India in the Miss World competition, where she was a semi-finalist. Little is known about her after the pageant.

Veronica Leonara Torcato (1961) competed in the Miss International competition after winning Miss India, but she decided not to pursue modeling or acting afterward.

Lona Pinto (1960) was the first woman to represent India in an international beauty pageant. She later became an actress in Bollywood.

Fleur Ezekiel was the winner of Eve’s Weekly Miss India 1959, and the first Indian woman to compete in Miss World, representing India in 1959. She was a trailblazer for Indian women in the beauty pageant industry, but information about her current life is scarce.

Leela Naidu won the Femina Miss India title in 1954 and was named one of the top ten most attractive women in the world by Vogue magazine the following year. She passed away in 2009 from lung failure caused by influenza and was mourned by many in the Indian film industry.

Peace Kanwal won the Miss India contest in 1953 and went on to become a well-known actress in Bollywood. After her acting career, she turned to paint and

social work and no longer has connections to the film industry.

Indrani Rahman won Miss India in 1952 and later revived the Odissi traditional dance style during her travels abroad. She received the Padma Shri award in 1969 and married renowned architect Habib Rahman at the age of 15. Indrani Rahman passed away in Manhattan, New York in 1999.