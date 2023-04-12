Full list of Emergency Numbers in India that you must keep handy

Emergency phone numbers are vital for ensuring public safety. These numbers are established to provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies, such as accidents, natural disasters, or criminal activity. By having access to emergency phone numbers, individuals can quickly contact emergency services like the police, fire department, and ambulance services. This immediate response is crucial in saving lives, preventing injury, and minimizing property damage.

Moreover, emergency phone numbers are essential in times of crisis when time is of the essence. In such situations, individuals may panic and forget critical information, making it difficult for emergency responders to assist them. In such scenarios, having access to a designated emergency number can help save lives and prevent further damage.

Additionally, emergency phone numbers provide peace of mind to individuals and communities, knowing that there is a system in place to provide help in case of an emergency. These numbers are available 24/7, which means that help is always just a phone call away. Therefore, it is important that individuals are aware of these numbers and know when to use them to ensure a prompt response and timely assistance in emergencies. Here are all the important emergency numbers in India that you must keep handy.