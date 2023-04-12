Full list of Emergency Numbers in India that you must keep handy

Emergency phone numbers are vital for ensuring public safety. These numbers are established to provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies, such as accidents, natural disasters, or criminal activity. By having access to emergency phone numbers, individuals can quickly contact emergency services like the police, fire department, and ambulance services. This immediate response is crucial in saving lives, preventing injury, and minimizing property damage.
Moreover, emergency phone numbers are essential in times of crisis when time is of the essence. In such situations, individuals may panic and forget critical information, making it difficult for emergency responders to assist them. In such scenarios, having access to a designated emergency number can help save lives and prevent further damage.
Additionally, emergency phone numbers provide peace of mind to individuals and communities, knowing that there is a system in place to provide help in case of an emergency. These numbers are available 24/7, which means that help is always just a phone call away. Therefore, it is important that individuals are aware of these numbers and know when to use them to ensure a prompt response and timely assistance in emergencies. Here are all the important emergency numbers in India that you must keep handy.
NATIONAL EMERGENCY NUMBER-112
POLICE-100
FIRE-101
AMBULANCE-102
Disaster Management Services-108
Women Helpline-1091
Women Helpline - Domestic Abuse-181
Air Ambulance-9540161344
Aids Helpline-1097
Anti-Poison New Delhi -1066 or 011-1066
Disaster Management N.D.M.A 011-26701728-1078
EARTHQUAKE / FLOOD / DISASTER N.D.R.F: 011-24363260
Deputy Commissioner Of Police - Missing Child And Women: 1094
Railway Enquiry: 139
Senior Citizen Helpline: 1091/ 1291
Medical Helpline in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, MP, and UP- 108
Railway Accident Emergency Service:1072
Road Accident Emergency Service:1073
Road Accident Emergency Service On National Highway For Private Operators:1033
ORBO Centre, AIIMS (For Donation Of Organ) Delhi: 1060
Call Centre: 1551
Relief Commissioner For Natural Calamities: 1070
Children In Difficult Situations: 1098
Central Vigilance Commission: 1964
Tourist Helpline: 1363 or 1800111363
LPG Leak Helpline: 1906