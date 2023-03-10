Gauhati HC Directs Private Schools to Reserve 25% Seats for EWS Students

The Gauhati High Court on Friday directed the private educational institutions to reserve 25 per cent of seats for Economically Weaker Section students.

According to sources, the high court issued few important directives on the education system of the state.

The directive was issued while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The court directed private institutions to provide free education to EWS students for whom 25 per cent will be reserved.

The directive will come into force from 2023 itself.

The court asked the education department to take relevant action on this directive and to inspect the schools if they are implementing and reserving seats for EWS category students.

It further directed to publish advertisement in regard to the reservation for EWS category in schools by March 14.

Last year, the Assam government had decided to cut down on its reservation for the EWS in state government jobs during a session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The state government had decided to do away with the 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in state government jobs, drawing flak from the opposition.

It may be noted that this decision of the government was against the verdict of the Supreme Court of India.

Moreover, this meant a trackback of the decision taken in this regard during the Sarbananda Sonowal led government in Assam.