Gauhati University Holds Session On Preparation For Civil Services

During his address, Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury offered valuable insights into recent changes in APSC and UPSC exam patterns. He outlined key study strategies, warned against common pitfalls, and drew on his personal experiences to inspire resilience. “The ability to withstand few failures along the way is necessary to successfully navigate the challenges of competitive examinations,” he noted. Additionally, he underscored the importance of mental health awareness and highlighted group discussions as a powerful tool for exam success.