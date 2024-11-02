Gauhati University Holds Session On Preparation For Civil Services

Gauhati University's Pre-Examination Training Centre (PETC) organized an insightful session on effective strategies for competitive examination preparation at the Geography Department’s seminar hall on Saturday. The event featured Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), as the keynote speaker, while the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, attended as the Chief Guest.
Highlighting the significance of PETC for students aspiring to excel in APSC and UPSC examinations, Professor Mahanta remarked on the university’s commitment to supporting these students. “Similar orientation programmes will continue to be organized beyond regular class hours,” he stated, also assuring students of affordable coaching facilities to aid their preparation.
During his address, Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury offered valuable insights into recent changes in APSC and UPSC exam patterns. He outlined key study strategies, warned against common pitfalls, and drew on his personal experiences to inspire resilience. “The ability to withstand few failures along the way is necessary to successfully navigate the challenges of competitive examinations,” he noted. Additionally, he underscored the importance of mental health awareness and highlighted group discussions as a powerful tool for exam success.
The event saw participation from several prominent university figures, including Prof Utpal Sarma, Registrar-in-Charge; Prof Dhurba Jyoti Saharia, Secretary, GU Classes; and Prof Jayanta Krishna Sarma, Dean, Faculty of Arts. The session was coordinated by Dr S K Dutta, Deputy Director of PETC, Gauhati University.