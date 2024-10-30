Gauhati University To Host Preparatory Sessions For Civil Service Aspirants

Gauhati University is set to host an insightful series of interactive sessions on effective preparation strategies for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, offering invaluable guidance to aspiring civil servants.
Spearheaded by Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, the Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission, the sessions promise to deliver expert insights from one of the region’s foremost authorities on public service examinations.
Organized by the Pre-Examination Training Centre of Gauhati University, the inaugural session is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, at 10:45 am, in the seminar hall of the Department of Geography, Gauhati University. This initiative aims to support candidates in refining their preparation techniques and boosting their confidence as they work towards one of the nation’s most competitive career paths.
The interactive sessions will cover critical topics, from syllabus and study material selection to time management and strategic answer-writing practices. Dev Choudhury, known for his in-depth understanding of the APSC examination patterns and standards, will provide personalized tips to navigate the examination process effectively. Additionally, attendees will gain clarity on the demands of both APSC and UPSC exams and understand how best to approach the stages of preparation.