Gauhati University Implements Revised Guidelines In View Of New Education Policy

Gauhati University on Thursday implemented new guidelines in alignment with the new education policy.
With immediate effect, the university’s operational hours have been set from 9 am to 5 pm. Moreover, weekends will be observed as off days i.e. Saturdays and Sundays will be closed.
Moreover, fellowship holders will now be referred to as researchers and assistant teachers.
As part of their responsibilities they are required to dedicate 30 percent of the academic time per week to teaching duties.
A break from 1 pm to 2 pm has also been incorporated in the daily schedule.
Further, the hostel warden and university bus services have been duly notified to provide their services accordingly.
The university authorities urge full cooperation in implementing the new schedule.