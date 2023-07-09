Workshop on Menstrual Hygiene Organized by Gauhati University NSS Cell

Raising awareness on menstrual hygiene, the Gauhati University NSS Cell organized a workshop on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) on Saturday.
The workshop was organized by Yuva Portal and Yuva Samvad at the PD Seminar Hall of the university.
Inaugurating the workshop, Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique, Vice Chancellor, GU said that these types of workshops are very essential for increasing Menstrual Hygiene awareness amongst young women for protection against various diseases. He also lauded the NSS volunteers for their efforts for raising awareness on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM).
Earlier, welcoming the guests and participants, Dr Ranjan Kr. Kakati, DSW & Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, GU said, “Nowadays Menstrual Hygiene has become an important issue as many diseases have been related to menstrual hygiene and awareness should be raised on MHM to prevent such diseases.
Prof. Jagadish Sarmah, Secretary, University Classes, G.U. also attended the programme and spoke to the gathering. Mrs. Swetangana Bhuyan, State Consultant, MHM, UNICEF attended the workshop as Key Resource Person and gave a lecture on various issues related to menstrual hygiene and had an interactive session with the participants to clear their doubts related to menstruation hygiene.
Mr. Nakul Ch Deori, Youth Officer, NSS, NER Region also attended the programme and urged the participants to explore about Yuba Portal registration and Yuba Samvad as per direction from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India.
About 250 participants from Gauhati University and its affiliated college including female NSS volunteers and programme officers attended the event.