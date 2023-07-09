Workshop on Menstrual Hygiene Organized by Gauhati University NSS Cell

Prof. Jagadish Sarmah, Secretary, University Classes, G.U. also attended the programme and spoke to the gathering. Mrs. Swetangana Bhuyan, State Consultant, MHM, UNICEF attended the workshop as Key Resource Person and gave a lecture on various issues related to menstrual hygiene and had an interactive session with the participants to clear their doubts related to menstruation hygiene.

Mr. Nakul Ch Deori, Youth Officer, NSS, NER Region also attended the programme and urged the participants to explore about Yuba Portal registration and Yuba Samvad as per direction from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India.

About 250 participants from Gauhati University and its affiliated college including female NSS volunteers and programme officers attended the event.