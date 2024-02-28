Gauhati University Observes National Science Day

On the occasion of 'National Science Day' on Wednesday, the research scholars of V.V.Rao Research Scholars' Hostel, Gauhati University organised a science exhibition covering Physics, Chemistry, Vedic Mathematics and Zoology in Gauhati University Model English High School. They also enlightened the students on this year's science day theme 'Indigenous technology for Viksit Bharat'.
The warden of V.V.Rao Research Scholars' Hostel as well as Head of the department of Geography Prof. Dhubajyoti Saharia was present at the occasion. Dr. Biman Medhi of Department of Physics, Gauhati University gave an attractive speech to the students.
Over 200 attendees along with students and teachers were present. The research scholars also donated a few sports accessories to the students for their overall physical and mental growth. The Director of Student Welfare Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati also donated a few sports accessories along with the scholars and encouraged the students on physical activities like sports. A quiz competition was also organised among the students on the occasion. Winners were presented with attractive prizes.