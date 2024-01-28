Gauhati University's Dr RK Kakati Receives State NSS Awards

The volunteers, Doli Choudhury of Gauhati University campus NSS unit, Jayanta Das of North Guwahati College, Sayanika Bharadwaj of Behali Degree College, Mehfuz Ali of S.B. Deorah College, Himanshu Saikia of Digboi College, Niha Boro of LGB Girls College, Priyanus Hazarika of Dibrugarh University, Arjun Roy of Tezpur University, Susmita Morang of Madhabdev University and Upasana Sarma of Assam Agricultural University received the State NSS Award from the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam. They are the grassroots workers working for the community service in the society.