Gauhati University Postpones Law Exams Due to Flood Situation

The Gauhati University has announced the postponement of its law exams that were originally scheduled to be held on June 23 and 24.
The decision to reschedule the exams was made in light of the recent flood situation affecting the region.
The university administration, considering the safety and convenience of the students, has decided to defer the examinations until a more suitable time. The new dates for the postponed law exams will be announced by the university in due course.
It is to be mentioned that other scheduled examinations at Gauhati University will proceed as planned on their respective dates.