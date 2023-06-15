Gauhati University NSS Observe World Blood Donor Day

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Gauhati University and Gauhati University NSS Cell observed World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday. On the occasion, a webinar was organized to spread importance of the day.
Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students' Welfare (DSW) Gauhati University and Program Coordinator, Gauhati University NSS Cell inaugurated the webinar. In his inaugural speech, Dr Kakati requested the youth to come forward for a noble cause like blood donation and contribute to mankind.
Dr Rituparna Borah, Program Officer, Gauhati University Campus NSS Unit, in his welcome speech requested to spread awareness for blood donation. In addition to this Dr. Borah expressed his gratitude to the selfless voluntary blood donors of the NSS family.
Meanwhile, Dr Ranjita Sarma, Assistant Professor of Transfusion medicine, Dr B. Barooah Cancer Institute joined the webinar as the resource person. She shared various information and clarified on the myth and misconceptions associated with blood donation.
Around 80 numbers of NSS Volunteers and Program Offices from various colleges and Universities participated in the webinar.