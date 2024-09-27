ABVP's Manas Pratim Kalita Takes Helm as Gauhati University President

The results of the Gauhati University Post Graduate Students' Union Elections for the 2024-25 academic year have been declared, showcasing a significant victory for Manas Pratim Kalita, who has been elected president with a substantial margin. Kalita contested the elections with the support of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
In the elections, Kaushik Baruah secured the position of general secretary, representing the Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP). Notably, five other candidates, including Baruah, also won their respective posts under the ACP banner. Among them were winners in key roles such as social service secretary, debate and symposium secretary, general sports secretary, and gymnasium secretary.
Candidates backed by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) achieved success in six positions, including vice-president and assistant secretary. Meanwhile, candidates from the ABVP claimed victory in the remaining posts, specifically for literary secretary and Boys Common Room secretary.
The elections reflect a vibrant engagement from various student organizations, shaping the leadership landscape at Gauhati University.