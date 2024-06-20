Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Centre Trying To Hide 'Negligence' Over NEET-UG Exam

Several petitions have been filed in the apex court seeking to recall the NEET-UG 2024 results and conduct the exam afresh due to allegations of paper leakage and malpractices. Last week, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who received "grace marks" for time lost during the exam would be canceled, with the affected students given another chance to reappear on June 23, and results to be declared by June 30.