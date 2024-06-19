UGC-NET June 2024 Examination Cancelled Amid Security Concerns; NEET(UG) 2024 Under Investigation

NEET(UG) 2024 Examination: Investigations and Updates

In another high-stakes examination matter, issues surrounding the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination are being addressed with urgency. While concerns regarding grace marks have been resolved, the spotlight is now on alleged irregularities during the examination held in Patna. A thorough report has been solicited from the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police to delve into these allegations. The government has pledged to take appropriate actions based on the findings of this report.