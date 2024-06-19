UGC-NET June 2024 Examination Cancelled Amid Security Concerns; NEET(UG) 2024 Under Investigation

In a significant development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has annulled the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination following potential security breaches. Conducted on June 18, 2024 in OMR (pen and paper) mode, the examination saw participants across various cities in India. However, inputs received on June 19, 2024 from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs have cast doubts on the integrity of the exam.
Preliminary findings indicate that the examination's sanctity may have been compromised, prompting the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to take decisive action. To uphold transparency and fairness, the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination stands cancelled. The Ministry has assured that a fresh examination will be scheduled, with details to be communicated separately. Concurrently, the matter has been escalated to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for a comprehensive probe into the alleged security lapses.
NEET(UG) 2024 Examination: Investigations and Updates
In another high-stakes examination matter, issues surrounding the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination are being addressed with urgency. While concerns regarding grace marks have been resolved, the spotlight is now on alleged irregularities during the examination held in Patna. A thorough report has been solicited from the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police to delve into these allegations. The government has pledged to take appropriate actions based on the findings of this report.
Government's Stand on Examination Integrity
The Government of India remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining the sanctity of examinations and safeguarding student interests. Any individuals or organizations found culpable in compromising examination integrity will face stringent consequences. This unwavering stance underscores the government's dedication to upholding the highest standards in educational assessments and ensuring a fair and transparent process for all candidates.
Stay tuned for further updates on the rescheduled UGC-NET June 2024 Examination and ongoing investigations into the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination.